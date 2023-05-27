Sangre Grande icons honoured during road opening ceremony

News

Calypsonians, from left, Johnson “Johnny” King, Emrold “Brother Valentino” Phillip and Sylvester “Poser” Lockhart with their awards during the commissioning of Phase 1 of the Valencia to Toco Highway project, Ojoe Road Connector Roundabout, Valencia on May 26. – AYANNA KINSALE

Several people from Sangre Grande were honoured at the opening of the Valencia to Toco Road Upgrade on May 26 for their contributions to TT.

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made presentations to cultural stalwarts such as Johnson “Johnny” King, Dexter “Stinger” Parson, Irwin “Scrunter” Johnson, Eric “Pink Panther” Taylor, Emrold Anthony “Brother Valentino” Phillip, businessman Anthony Chow Lin On, also known as Chinese Laundry, mas-maker Robert “Mehwa” Lakhan, and Sylvester “Mighty Poser” Lockhart.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julien accepted an award on behalf of her grandmother Margaret Carmen-Purcell.

The Sangre Grande Cordettes steel orchestra was also honoured during the ceremony.

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi made presentations to sports and business personalities such as Peggy Castaneda (netball), Stacey-Ann King (cricket), Neil De Silva (track and field), Derwin Renales (badminton), Kay Marin of Aunty Kay’s Food, in Rampanalgas and Allen Thomas of Thomas Bread Cakes & Pastries.

Several people were not present to accept their awards, including soca diva Patrice Roberts, former principal Anna Mahase, Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, former West Indies cricketers Mervyn Dillon, and Anisa Mohammed.

Several moko jumbies and tassa drummers were on hand to entertain the 80 children present from four schools in the area. The Sangre Grande Cordettes steel orchestra and Johnny King also performed during the event.