Sando man, 23, charged with murder of jewellery store worker

CHARGED: Samuel Stewart, charged for receiving stolen items arising out of the robbery of a San Fernando jewellery store in which security guard Andy Alberto Macias Hosein was shot dead. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – ttps

A 23-YEAR-OLD San Fernando man has been charged with the murder of Andy Alberto Macias Hosein, the security guard who was killed during a robbery at Ketan Jewellers in San Fernando on February 5. Hosein, 33, was shot in the back during the robbery.

He was a Venezuelan university lecturer who came to TT for a better life with his wife and son.

On Saturday, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul advised Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) officers to charge Simeon Justin Clarke with Hosein’s murder.

SHOT DEAD: Andy Alberto Macias Hosein. –

Charges were also laid against Samuel Stewart, 29, another suspect in the robbery.

Stewart was charged with receiving stolen items, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Both men live on King’s Wharf in San Fernando and were arrested during police exercises in the area on February 8.

During the exercises, police allegedly seized a firearm, 5.56 kilogrammes of marijuana, 304 grammes of cocaine and an assortment of jewellery.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested for questioning during the exercises but police have not said if any charges were laid against him. No update has been given on a La Romaine man who was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Clarke and Stewart are expected to appear virtually at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

CHARGED WITH MURDER: Simeon Justin Clarke, charged with the murder of San Fernando jewellery store guard Andy Alberto Macias Hosein. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS – ttps

Police have confirmed three more men arrested during an exercise mounted by the Southern Division, remain in custody and are being interrogated by the Homicide Bureau.

While the store remained closed for several days after the murder, it reopened on Thursday with a makeshift shrine and a sign calling for justice for Hosein.

His funeral is set tentatively for Tuesday in San Fernando.