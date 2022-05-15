San Juan man shot dead, two wounded in police-involved shooting

News

File photo –

A shoot-out between suspects and the police ended in one man dying and two others – one a police officer – being wounded.

The deceased was identified as Kendell Paul, of Maraj Street, El Socorro, San Juan. The two wounded men were identified as 32-year-old Kevon Henry, also of Maraj Street, El Socorro, San Juan, and PC Cadore of the North Eastern Division Crime Patrol Unit.

A police report said officers of the North Eastern Division Crime Patrol Unit, including PC Cadore and PC Constantine, were on patrol when they got information that led them to Boundary Road.

Constantine saw a black Nissan Tiida driving south on Boundary Road, and the officers intercepted the car.

Cadore got out of the police car and approached the Tiida when he saw Paul pull out a firearm and shoot at him. He was hit in the right hand. Constantine got out of the vehicle and also opened fire on the car, wounding both occupants.

The three wounded were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Paul died. Henry was treated and is said to be in stable condition. Cadore was treated and released.

Investigators recovered a black Beretta pistol from the scene.