San Juan man shot dead by bandit

News

A police vehicle at a crime scene. – File photo

A San Juan man who was shot by a bandit on Saturday morning died in hospital minutes later as a result of his injuries.

Around 1.45 am, Mickel “Pimpin” Thomas, 28, of Laventille Road, San Juan, was liming at Second Street, San Juan near a variety store.

An armed man approached Thomas and robbed him of a gold chain before shooting him several times.

People nearby heard the gunshots and raised an alarm.

One of Thomas’ friends went to the scene and found him still alive, lying on the sidewalk.

He stopped a passing car and asked the driver to take him and Thomas to the hospital.

Thomas arrived at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex shortly after 2 am.

He was pronounced dead at 2.25 am.

Thomas was a labourer at the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation.