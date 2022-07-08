San Juan man killed in ambush

News

Stock photo

A 22-year-old San Juan man was killed on Thursday night after he and another man were ambushed.

According to reports, at about 11 pm, Kevin Duberry was with another man at Bushe Street, San Juan, when a white Nissan AD wagon pulled up and two men came out shooting at the two.

Both men ran in separate directions and Duberry was later found at the side of the road with gunshot wounds.

Police said five spent 9mm shells, 19 spent .45 shells and two live rounds of .45 ammunition were recovered at the scene.

No motive was given for the killing.