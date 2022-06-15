San Juan man gunned down

News

Police investigate the scene of Kearon Jones’ murder on Prizgar Road, San Juan on Tuesday as residents look on. – ROGER JACOB

Police are probing the murder of a 31-year-old plumber who was shot dead near his San Juan home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Kearon Jones was in the yard of a relative’s Prizgar Road, San Juan, home at around 2.30 pm when he was confronted by a gunman who shot him several times before running away.

Residents heard the gunshots and on checking saw Jones bleeding on the ground.

A team of police from the San Juan CID and the North Eastern Division Task Force visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Jones dead.

Newsday visited the area and spoke with one of Jones’ relatives who said he was deeply saddened by the murder.

He said while Jones was known as an easy-going person in the neighbourhood, he suspected his murder was related to a fight he had with another man two weeks ago.

“An incident happened where a guy was threatening his (Jones’) mom and they had a misunderstanding out the road but the guy kept saying he would shoot his mother.

“He and the guy got away and they ended up fighting.

“Today I came to look for Kearon I stood up talking with a few friends I haven’t seen in a while and I went down the hill.

“While walking down the hill I saw a neighbour who told me Kearon got shot and killed.

“By the time I ran back up here I saw he was dead.

“I feel empty right now. He was no gunman, he had no gun or anything like that.”

The relative said he hoped Jones’ killer would surrender to the police as quickly as possible.

“He (the suspect) better give up himself. He has to give up himself, that’s the way I see it.”

Jones was the father of a ten-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and the San Juan CID are continuing enquiries.