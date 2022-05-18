San Juan man critical after attacking woman with lentils

News

File photo

A San Jan man was hospitalised in critical condition after a fight with a close female relative on Wednesday afternoon.

A police report said around 3 pm, Roy Phillip, 76, of 12 Prizgar Road, had a heated argument with the woman, who was cooking, in their one-bedroom apartment.

The argument got out of control and the man doused the woman with a pot of boiling lentils.

She was burnt badly on her torso, chest and lower abdomen.

She retaliated by stabbing the man in the chest. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre, where he remains unconscious.

Police are investigating.