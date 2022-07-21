San Juan boy, 16, shot dead

News

File photo/Sureash Cholai

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was gunned down minutes after he got into an argument with a man near a mini mart in San Juan on Wednesday night.

Police said Robinho Ramsaroop was standing near the Just 4 mini mart on Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, at around 7.50 pm when he got into an argument with the man who was in a car and who drove off.

About ten minutes later, people in the area heard several gunshots and on checking, saw Ramsaroop bleeding on the ground.

San Juan police and North Eastern Division Task Force officers visited the scene.

A district medical officer later ordered the removal of Ramsaroop’s body to the Forensic Science Centre IN St James for autopsy.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries.