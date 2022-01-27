San Fernando’s Kalicharan opts out of Carnival 2022

News

Ayanna Kalicharan of Kalicharan Carnival mas band, Harris Street, San Fernando. –

ONE of San Fernando’s leading mas bands will not be participating in this year’s King and Queen show.

Ayana Kalicharan said it is not worth the risk.

Kalicharan and her brother Aaron have taken over the management of the band from their parents, Ivan and Wendy Kalicharan.

Ayana Kalicharan painted a picture of preparing costumes in a mas camp where social distancing cannot be observed, as the masmakers have to work in close proximity.

“To put out a king and queen on stage, you have to be in close contact…It is a chance you are taking – a risk.

“Right now, we are not thinking income. We are just thinking about life. Life is a priority right now.

“We don’t support having any sort of Carnival parade mainly because our vaccination rate is still below herd immunity.”

Government has given the go-ahead for snippets of Carnival for 2022 in designated safe zones, but Kalicharan said there is no assurance of social distancing.

“How are we going to be reassured that those who (attend) are fully vaccinated?”

She said they might have taken the first two doses but not a booster, and their immunity might have worn off.

“The scientists are saying you need to take a booster.”

She observed that with the dominance of the omicron variant and the increase in the number of deaths and infections, “Even if designated safe zones will be created, I think the situation is too volatile at the moment.

“Although the place is a safe zone, what is preventing people, when alcohol goes to their head and see a friend they had not seen in a year, from a wine and jam –and a few days later symptoms develop?”