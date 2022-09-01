San Fernando street named after theatre icon Lee Wah

News

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh and David Sammy, friend of the Lee Wah family, unveil the street sign at the bottom of San Fernando Hill on Thursday – Photo by Lincoln Holder

The San Fernando City Corporation has named a street after theatre pioneer James Lee Wah. who died in July 2020 at 89.

On Thursday, the James Lee Wah Street sign was unveiled at the base of the San Fernando Hill, off Circular Road, San Fernando.

Family friend David Sammy spoke on behalf of Lee Wah’s relatives, who could not attend. Sammy is also the chairman of the San Fernando Theatre Workshop.

Sammy said many people knew Lee Wah as a dramatist and an educator who worked as an administrator at Naparima College for over 20 years.

Lee Wah, he said, was also a social activist and environmentalist.

Sammy reminisced: “There was a problem with the quarrying of San Fernando Hill. In the dry season, the residents living around complained of dust. In the rainy season, they complained of the sludge.

“Mr Lee Wah, being a man of action, formed a group called the San Fernando Citizens Action Committee in 1976. They had about six or seven things on the agenda, one being San Fernando Hill. He and the others were able to get quarrying stopped in 1977.”

Sammysaid on May 7, 1988, the rehabilitation of the hill was inaugurated.

City mayor Junia Regrello, the corporation’s CEO Heather Crawford, and president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) Kiran Singh were at the small ceremony

Sammy said, “Also at the time, a young panman who had a young group called Skiffle Bunch was so moved by what was happening here that he wrote a piece called In the Dream is the Dynamite, a saga of the San Fernando Hill.

“That gentleman happens to be present mayor.”

Sammy thanked the corporation for recognising Lee Wah’s work in stopping the quarrying and rehabilitating the hill.

Lee Wah founded several organisations, including the San Fernando Arts Council in 1969 and the San Fernando Theatre Workshop in 1976.

He also held positions in several organisations, and was chair of the Naparima Bowl and the San Fernando Museum Committee.

In 2010, the University of TT awarded him an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the performing arts.

The mayor said James Lee Wah Street was previously unnamed. As it has no residents, the corporation did not have to petition anyone about the street name.

Lee Wah’s commitment to the arts, Regrello said, was imosible to describe.

Regrello recalled Lee Wah had won a scholarship and went to Jamaica to study.

“In those days, it was popular to do medicine, law, games. But he chose the arts, and to be an educator.”

He also praised Lee Wah for his commitment to the historic hill restoration.

“Today, the venue has been transformed into a leisure park. Last night, people were standing in their droves to look (from) the vantage point (at) the fireworks (for Independence).”

Singh recalled being one of Lee Wah’s students.

“He had a very calm demeanour and approachable personality, and (was) always smiling. He has left a legacy for us which we in San Fernando must honour and pay respect to for his work. He has given his life to the betterment of San Fernando and the country.”

Singh recalled that GSFCC honoured him in 2019 for his contributions to the arts, culture and theatre.

“As a chamber, we recognise individuals who contribute to the development of San Fernando, our second city, every year when we have our annual Christmas charity dinner,” Singh said. “We honour different individuals in different aspects of societal contribution in business, education, health, culture and the arts. We will continue to do so.

“It was an honour to meet James Lee Wah.”

Lee Wah’s Jamaican-born wife, Mavis (nee Arscott) died in June 2018. Lee Wah was the father of three and has two surviving adult children, one in the US and the other in Central Trinidad.