San Fernando, San Juan prepare for rainy season

THE San Fernando City Corporation and the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLR) have started their respective preparations for this year’s wet season.

The Meteorological Service (Met Office) officially declared Monday the start of the wet season. In a statement, it said, “At this time, there are no tropical waves over the tropical Atlantic, so no wave activity is expected for at least the next week or so. “

It added, “With the current La Niña phase, this means favourable conditions for increased cloudiness and rainfall. However, the ongoing La Niña has influenced the local climate in an unusual way, but there is likely to be a slow build-up to the wet season rainfall.”

On Thursday, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said, ‘Our disaster management unit is fully equipped and ready.”

He added that a the unit gave an example of its readiness at an Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) mobile caravan on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, on May 15.

Regrello said, “Our shelters have been identified and all this information can be obtained through our website.”

SJLR chairman Anthony Roberts said the corporation began its “annual clearing and desilting of watercourses within the municipality.” The corporation has approved funding for this programme.

He also said the corporation will have a major clean-up activity between May 28 and 29.