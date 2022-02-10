SAN FERNANDO Mayor Junia Regrello is appealing to business owners to take some responsibility to make robberies as difficult as possible.

Regrello’s warning comes in the aftermath of last Saturday’s killing of Venezuelan university lecturer Andy Alberto Macias Hosein during jewellery heist at his workplace, Ketan Jewellers on High Street, San Fernando.

Four men from Kings Wharf and La Romaine have been arrested in connection with the robbery and murder, but High Street business owners are still rocked by fear.

Regrello said while the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) and the police have a responsibility to make the city safe, businesses also have a duty to make their premises safe.

The mayor and police recently toured businesses on High Street and he recalled observing glass showcases with jewellery on display on the pavements to the front of their outlets.

“These jewellery stores have a responsibility to protect their goods. Most of them have display goods on the pavement. I have spoken to jewellery store owners on several occasion about having glass case on the pavement.

“They have display cases attached to swivel wheels on the pavement where people are supposed to pass. On several occasion I have spoken to them about that.”

Regrello said what this does, “is create a snatch and run scenario. Jewellery stores sell expensive items and therefore it is the owners responsibility to protect their goods and make robberies as extremely difficult as possible.

“Bandits don’t even have to go into the store. They can just go on the pavement, smash the counter, take and run. Business owners have to be more careful,” Regrello said.

The post San Fernando mayor to business owners: Make robbery more difficult for bandits appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.