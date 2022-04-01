San Fernando man murdered at home

News

A man was murdered in his yard in San Fernando on Friday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Kevin Chan, who is believed to be in his 60s.

The body, which bore chop wounds, was found in the yard of his home at the corner of Cipero and Leotaud Streets.

One of Chan’s friends found the body at around 1 pm when he visited. The friend called out to Chan and go no answer. He then saw the body on the ground and called the police.

Police said people saw Chan in the area sometime earlier in the day.

He lived alone on the top floor of the house. The house was locked and police were unable to enter it.

Homicide Bureau Region III police Supt Dhillpaul, ASP Jaikaran, Insp Phillip, Sgts Elvin and Bridgemohan, acting Cpl Bhola, PC Jagessar and others visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.