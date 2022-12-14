San Fernando corporation seeks feedback on Harris Promenade initiative

Black Immigrant Daily News

Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Tuesday. – Marvin Hamilton

THE San Fernando City Corporation is seeking input from the public on proposed measures to protect a section of Harris Promenade between Harris Street and Paradise Street.

In a newspaper ad, the corporation said it is proposing that this area “be fenced in an aesthetically pleasing design with sliding gates at both ends, and at the sides, to accommodate the St Joseph Convent and San Fernando Boys RC schools. This area is expected be open to the public from 7 am to 6 pm daily.

The corporation said, “This consideration has become necessary due to the abuse of the space by ‘predisposed’ persons who constantly litter the area, urinate on the walls, expose themselves to passers-by, breaking into nearby schools, and those who indulge in public spats from time to time.”

The corporation added it is for these reasons that it “is soliciting public support in this initiative.”

Interested people are asked to send their comments, feedback or questions to [email protected]

No type of construction has started in the area of the promenade between Harris Street and Paradise Street.

Workers at one business along the promenade, said they did not know about this initiative and have no views on it.

A woman, who declined to give her name, said, “I would have to think about that before I answer.” She said she comes to the promenade infrequently and never heard about this initiative.

A man, who declined to give his name, said, “I have nothing to say about that. I haven’t heard about this.”

