San Fernando chamber: Youthful Sookhai is what Senate needs

NEW ROLES: New government senator Richie Sookhai is sworn in by new Senate President Nigel De Freitas at the Red House on Wednesday. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce says the Senate needs younger voices, and welcomes the appointment of Richie Sookhai to the Government benches.

Its president Kiran Singh said he sees Sookhai’s youthful demeanour as an asset in communicating with the younger generation.

“The (chamber) takes this opportunity to wholeheartedly congratulate Mr Sookhai on being appointed a Government senator,” Singh told Newsday on Thursday.

He said Sookhai, being a prominent businessman in central Trinidad, holding the position as former president of the Chaguanas Chamber, brings a wealth of experience to the Senate.

“He has always demonstrated clarity of thought and humility in his deliberations among his business colleagues.

“We are confident that Mr Sookhai will continue to advocate for the interests of his former Chaguanas Chamber members, especially those within the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, and will now expand his reach nationally.”

Sookhai was appointed to sit on the Government benches in the Senate on Wednesday, to replace Christine Kangaloo who resigned, having been nominated by the People’s National Movement (PNM) administration to become the next President.

The Opposition has also nominated president of the Criminal Bar Association attorney Israel Khan, SC, as its choice when incumbent President Paula-Mae Weekes’ term of office ends in March.