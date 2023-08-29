San Fernando chamber, restaurant reward hero cop

News

PC Darion Thomas, centre, is presented with an award for gallantry by Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh and 519 Restaurant investor Suzette Haynes at the restaurant last Wednesday. – Yvonne Webb

HERO cop PC Darion Thomas has been honoured by the Greater San Fernando Business Chamber and 519 Restaurant for his gallantry in rescuing four newborn babies in distress and their mothers over a six-month period.

The Chamber and 519 have teamed up to recognise local heroes who go beyond the call of duty on a daily basis.

The initiative, Honouring Our Heroes, will span eight weeks between Independence and Republic Day to reward the valiant efforts of individuals and groups.

Starting three weeks ago, the first group recognised for its exemplary work was the Hunters Search and Rescue team, which has found lost hikers and other individuals, rescuing them and saving lives.

Beauty queens, TT delegate to Miss Universe Faith Gillezeau and Miss India World Anissa Ali, were recognised for flying the flag of TT across the globe.

Last Wednesday, “hero cop” PC Darion Thomas was wined and dined at 519 Restaurant and presented with a gift.

Thomas dismissed the “hero” title, saying he was merely doing his duty.

He said as a motorcycle cop in the Eastern Division – Sangre Grande – it is easier for him to get to people in distress than other mobile units.

Having become popular thanks to his yeoman service, Thomas who will mark ten years in the police on November 13, thanked God for the opportunity of putting him in the right place in the right time.

On December 2, 2022, he cleared the road for a mother who had just given birth in a car to a baby who was already turning blue. He recalled the trauma of seeing the mother’s distressed face, and was happy he was able to get them, in time and safely, to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

There was a near repeat two weeks later, when he accompanied another mother and newborn in distress who were being prevented from getting to hospital by heavy traffic, and again on January 18.

In June, a pregnant woman whose waters had broken and who was stuck in traffic for 47 minutes, was relieved to have Thomas escort her to the hospital to deliver her baby.

“All four were girls, and I am happy all four and their mothers are doing well.”

Thomas who is often invited to schools in his district to give motivational speeches, has also been rewarded by police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher.

Chamber president Kiran Singh said as the country celebrates two significant achievement in its history, the Chamber thought it appropriate to show appreciation and recognition to people who give without expecting anything in return

He said the “young veteran” was a mentor to the youths, who desperately need guidance.

One of 519’s investors, Suzette Haynes, said she was pleased with the initiative.

“I think it is a wonderful idea. There is so much bad news, but we do have people who are doing great work, going beyond what they are paid to do. It is important to look at those people, recognise them and present positive images for young people in particular to emulate.”