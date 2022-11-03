San Fernando businesswoman shot, wounded in robbery

News

File photo

Southern Division police were searching for a man who shot and wounded a 52-year-old businesswoman early on Thursday during a robbery.

The victim, who lives at Bobb Street in La Romaine, was shot in the right shoulder.

A police report said at around 1.15 am, she returned home after going out. She got out of her car to close her front gate, and a gunman confronted her and announced a robbery.

The woman was startled and fell to the ground. She heard an explosion and felt a sharp pain in her shoulder.

The gunman robbed her of her handbag, containing $3,500 and fled by running along the street.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police said the gunman was of African descent, slim built, and about six feet tall. He was wearing dark-coloured clothing and hadan orange bandana over his face.

PC Gosine is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the San Fernando police station at 652-1771 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report via the TTPS app.