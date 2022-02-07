San Fernando business head pleads with Rowley to bring back sense of security

News

Daphne Bartlett, president of the San Fernando Business Association.

PRESIDENT of the San Fernando Business Association Daphne Bartlett is calling on the Prime Minister to bring back a sense of security to the country.

She called on Dr Rowley to reinstitute joint army/police patrols to reduce the crime surge, and a stimulus package for the small and micro business sector to stimulate the economy.

Bartlett’s requests came after Andy Alberto Macias Hosein, 33, was murdered by bandits who robbed his workplace, Ketan Jewellers, on High Street, San Fernando on Saturday morning.

Bartlett said robberies, shootings and killings in the commercial centres at a time when businesses are already dealing with the fallout from the pandemic, is just adding to their mental stress.

She said while Hosein was taking his last breath, “neither the city police nor anyone from the police service patrol were on the streets on a Saturday – again. I have no explanation for this.”

She said the police are very visible Monday to Friday, ensuring pedestrians are wearing masks or drivers and passengers are wearing their seat belts.

“We rely heavily the police to protect and serve us in the best way that they know.

“We appreciate that the pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, but we still have to get the job done.

“We are now making a clarion call to our Prime Minister to get a joint army /police patrol, not only in San Fernando but throughout the country.”

Bartlett said many businesses have closed and the unemployment rate has increased.

“Some people have now resorted to eating one meal a day. I don’t know if our leaders are aware of this.

“Micro and small businesses must be given some kind of stimulus package to kick-start the economy again. Business drives the economy.”

She said the business sector was eagerly awaiting Government’s announcement on the preferred bidder for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery as this would breathe new life into San Fernando and the country as a whole.

“Seven months ago, the Prime Minister said three international companies had bid for the refinery.

“We are still awaiting to hear which company was chosen. We know that once the refinery is up and running, many more jobs would become available in all sectors.

“This should help to decrease the rise in crime.”