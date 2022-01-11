Sampson: British Airways flight a ‘big win’ for Tobago entrepreneurs

Tobago

Bon Accord/Crown Point electoral representative Joel Sampson at a function on Monday to welcome visitors aboard a British Airways flight. – THA

The return of British Airways (BA) has been hailed as a “major win” by electoral representative for Crown Point/ Bon Accord Joel Sampson

On Monday, British Airways (BA) made its return to Tobago, its first flight since March 2020, when the country’s borders were closed to prevent the spread of covid19.

At a function to welcome the visitors at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Sampson said the return of the UK airlines augurs well for local business.

Sampson said: “The return of British Airways is a major win for Tobago, more so for the entrepreneurs within this electoral district.”

A total of 94 passengers disembarked flight BA 2157, which departed London Gatwick at 9.15 am and arrived at the ANR Robinson Airport at 4.30pm, five minutes earlier than their scheduled time. A few of the entrepreneurs from the area were also present at the airport to welcome the guests.

Sampson added, “The entrepreneurs within my area depend on a thriving tourism – the restaurants and bar owners, confectioneries, taxi drivers, tour operators and many more stand to benefit.”

He had some advice for these entrepreneurs.

“I know it has been difficult but if you have a product or service, ensure that it is up to the required standards. Also, when engaging with these tourists, ensure that your customer service is second to none so that they would be encouraged to return to the shores of Tobago and encourage others to visit as well.”

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael said the covid19 protocols implemented to safeguard visitors and locals are the same as those used internationally.

“An easy way to remember them, the three W’s – wash your hands as soap and water helps to kill to virus, wear your masks and wear your masks correctly over your nose and mouth because that prevents droplets spread, and of course watch your distance – ensure that you stay at least six feet apart from individuals, particularly individuals who are not within your family, who are not within your household.”