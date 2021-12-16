Salvation Army to distribute over 2,000 hampers for Xmas

News

Over 1000 Christmas hampers were distributed to the needy at the Salvation Army Headquarters Henry Street in Port of Spain. Isadora Dominique (left) received her hamper from Coosal’s Group of Companies chairman Sieunarine Coosal, Salvation Army board member, Shivan Bhaggan, and patron Zalayhar Hassanali. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

With umbrellas in hand, scores of people braved the bad weather to collect Christmas hampers from the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army Kettle Hamper Distribution Drive began on Tuesday at its car park on Upper Henry Street, Port of Spain.

Hampers were distributed to recipients by Salvation Army board member Shivan Bhaggan and Coosal’s Group of Companies executive chairman Sieunarine Coosal.

Also present was Salvation Army patron Zalayhar Hassanali, who has been involved with this project for years.

When Newsday spoke to Coosal, he thanked all stakeholders who supported the kettle drive and those who continue to contribute.

“It brings us great joy to be afforded the opportunity to assist with this initiative and participate in the actual distribution,” he said.

He said through the generosity of community benefactors, these contributions have been able to help deserving recipients not only now but throughout the year.

“This pandemic has proven to be unyielding as we navigate through unprecedented times, and fundraising for any non-profit organisations is deeply challenged at present,” he said.

Coosal said the Kettle Appeal should not be limited to the Christmas season but appealed for sponsor contributions to help further assist families in need year-round.

He said this initiative will be an excellent opportunity for corporate Trinidad and Tobago and its citizens to assist as best as possible.

Hundreds came to collect their Christmas hampers at the Salvation Army Headquarters on Henry Street in Port of Spain. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

The first recipient, Lawrence De Vaux, said he was thankful to receive a hamper in these challenging times.

Another told Newsday the hamper would definitely make her Christmas a little bit brighter.

“I am thankful and grateful for this hamper, because right now my husband and I are not working,” she said.

Another was thankful to her friend who was able to help her apply for the hamper.

“The hamper means a lot, I thank God I got through and I thank the person who introduced me to it,” she said.

The drive will continue in the upcoming week as the Salvation Army seeks to distribute over 2,000 hampers.