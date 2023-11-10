Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Appeal

News

A woman places her donation in a Salvation Army Christmas kettle at the Salvation Army Headquarters on Henry Street, Port of Spain, in December 2022. FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE –

The Salvation Army launched its Kettle Appeal on November 3 at Fiesta Plaza, Movietowne, Port of Spain.

In a statement on Wednesday, chairman of Coosal’s Group of Companies Sieunarine Coosal said “the mission of the Salvation Army is to meet human needs without discrimination, to encourage educational pursuits, champion poverty alleviation, promote hunger reduction, encourage healthy lifestyles and to provide tools for sustainable living for the underprivileged.”

He gave a brief history of the organisation, saying it was founded by William Booth in 1865 and has since grown into a worldwide organisation with 134 countries and approximately two million members.

Speaking about the distinctive sound of the Red Kettle holiday bells, he said, “This clarion call is an opportunity for you to add value to the disadvantaged in our society and is needed all year round.”

Coosal expressed gratitude to the attendees and highlighted the importance of their contributions and volunteerism. He reminded them that their contributions could improve the living conditions of individuals and families.

“We are resolute in our commitment to this mission. Through your generosity, these contributions are not seasonal but fund many major initiatives throughout the year. Holistic development programmes, which foster psycho-social support; skills training; career and personal development; in addition to job placements

“Although each person or situation is different and unique, they require the same resource at the end of the day.”

He said last year’s contributions provided hot meals, offered disaster assistance, met human needs, and provided food hampers, saying the simplicity of their generosity provided a luxury to others.

“This may be the only occasion a child is possibly given the one toy they will receive for the year, personal care and food items. This may sound far-fetched, but so very true for some families.”

Coosal said donors contributions assist in major disaster situations locally and regionally.

In closing, Coosal underlined the significance of the night as a symbol of his unwavering commitment to the initiative, he hoped it would inspire the corporate community to join the cause.

He said, in today’s digital age, the ease and availability of online transfers and direct deposits offered quick, efficient, and seamless payment options to support the organisation’s mission.