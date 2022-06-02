Salesman, meat shop worker wounded in Arima shooting

News

File photo

Two men were shot during a drive-by in Arima on Thursday morning.

Police said a 57-year-old salesman parked his Isuzu truck on Pinto Road, Arima, at around 9.45 am when he was shot.

A 23-year-old worker from a nearby poultry shop was also shot in his right leg.

The gunmen got into a white car and drove off.

Passers by saw the shooting and called an ambulance which took the men to the hospital

Police from the Northern Division Task Force and the Pinto Road Police Post visited the scene and found several spent shells.

No motive has been established for the shooting.