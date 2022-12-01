Sagicor to help regional corporations with relief efforts

News

A flooded area in Bamboo #3, Valsayn on Saturday afternoon after torrential rain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Sagicor Life Inc CEO Robert Trestrail has said the company has engaged with regional corporations to offer assistance to customers in flood-affected areas. He said teams would go out to meet with customers once it was possible.

At the launch of the company’s eLife online insurance platform on Wednesday, Trestrail said the scenes in Trinidad were very troubling.

In response, he said, “We have engaged with the relevant corporations to see how best we might be able to help in very troubling circumstances. There is a notice in the newspaper by our sister company Sagicor General, indicating there are hotlines available for affected customers to reach out and get assistance. The notices are also on social media.

“We do have a team of members who have been moving into the fields, once they are accessible, to speak to the policy-holders and customers we have in the affected areas so they can try to address the issue on point and on-site. We want people to be able to access our team and for our team to come to them once they can, because the situation in some places is really horrific.”

Vice-president of sales Jacinto Martinez said people could call or WhatsApp Garvin Ali at 763-2360, Loverne Gonzales at 763-8382, Candice Gibson at 328-1395 and Stephan Lazare at 474-3317, and the agents would respond to them quickly.