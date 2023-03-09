SAGHS honours scholarship winners

News

Front L-R: Neelam Kumarsingh, Maali Rose, Solange Joseph, Robyn Bhola, Leia Ramrattan, acting principal Bonnie Bissoon-Gosine.

Back L-R: Presbyterian Secondary Schools Education Board chairman Ashford Tamby, moderator Reverend Joy Abdul Mohan, Ad ComChair Dianne Phillip-Ramjattan, school chaplain Dr Lalla-Ramkelawan, and school manager Andre Thompson – Photo by Paula Lindo

Five of the nine national scholarship awardees from the St Augustine Girls’ High School were honoured at a ceremony at the school on Tuesday. The girls encouraged the students to aim for the stars and gave them tips on studying and life.

All the students thanked God, their parents, teachers, and their friends for being a part of their success.

President’s Medal winner Saira Mohammed, who was not present as she is studying in Grenada, sent a video message to the school gathering.

“I would say to the students: always believe in yourselves and put in time and effort and try your best in all things, being respectful, humble, and trust in the teachers, they know what they’re doing. This journey was not an easy one in terms of the work over the last few years but I am glad to be able to give St Augustine Girls High School this honour.”

Mohammed was the top performing student in environmental studies, information and communication technology, mathematics, and natural sciences.

Solange Joseph, who won an open scholarship in Language Studies, said her award was the product of the effort, sacrifice, and love of many people.

“For my form six teachers, thank you for treating us as you would your own children – caring about how we were doing, sharing valuable insights, and showing us there is more in the world than just academics.”

Joseph told the students that they needed to do their best in order to be successful, and it was easier to give their all to something they actually enjoyed doing.

Open scholarship winner in Language Studies Maali Rose told the students they didn’t have to figure out their career path, social circle, or choice of university immediately to know who they were.

“You will make stupid mistakes, and when you do, when you start to deviate from who you are, gently and forgivingly pull yourself back in. You don’t have to be the best child, the best student, or the best friend. Sometimes your friends can hold you back, so be careful of how much energy you put into them. Don’t let people stagnate you because you love them or their company.”

Rose said she would be taking courses that would help her become a published writer, and said the students should buy her books when they come out.

Robyn Bhola, who won a mathematics open scholarship, told the students to find what they were good at and what they enjoyed.

“Take your time and don’t rush the process, take it step by step and one day you’ll reach where you’re meant to be. Don’t feel pressured to do what everyone else is doing. Do what is meant for you and what you enjoy.

“Balance is key, and you don’t need to give up every hobby and become a studying machine. So sign up for that swim meet, join that club, perform for Carnival shows, support your house. Because at the end of the day, those are the things you’ll remember.”

Bhola read a message from business studies open scholarship winner Jianna Thomas.

“Know that you have the potential to achieve whatever you put your minds to. Learning academics is important but so is doing the things you love and enjoy. Figuring out how to learn in the way that best suits you is essential.”

Leia Ramrattan, who won a business studies additional scholarship, told the students to pace themselves with their studies and take a break when needed.

Natural science additional scholarship winner Neelam Kumarsingh said the students shouldn’t listen to the voice inside their head telling them they weren’t good enough as it was illogical and lying to them.

“Manifestation does work but wishing is nothing without hard work. Don’t try to cram 12 modules the month before the exam, you will be depressed. Don’t leave anything until the last minute. Don’t fall prey to comparison, it will make you feel inadequate. There’s always someone doing better than you. Academic validation is short-lived, satisfaction comes from within. Find a study method that works for you and give it your best.”

Information and communication technology studies open scholarship winner Pooja Mangra said she thought her win was the result of extraordinary people in her life.

“I’m an average student who played the fool in class and watched way too much YouTube. I have to thank my mom, who put her life on hold for me, my dad who told me that hard work beats talent, my teachers, and my friends.

“Everyone has different methods of studying, find what works for you. Read your textbooks, and skip the extra lessons, with your teachers, books, and extra resources, you can do your best.”

Acting principal Bonnie Bissoon-Gosine attributed the nine scholarships won by the school to the dedication of the students, all of whom would have been learning via Zoom during covid19.

“During the pandemic years when everything went online, you saw the dedication of particular people, students who didn’t really need teachers to do more than guide them, so teachers were excellent guides, but these students were disciplined enough at home to have proper time management, do what it takes to achieve these standards. These are students committed to learning and success and they are confident in themselves, and especially during these pandemic times they understood they could do it on their own.”

Each student was presented with a plaque showing the scholarship which they had won.