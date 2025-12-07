Russia welcomes Trump’s revised US security strategy 

The Kremlin has praised a new national security strategy adopted by US President Donald Trump, saying it aligns closely with Russia’s own view of global affairs.

The US document published last week warns that Europe faces what it calls “civilizational erasure”, identifies ending the war in Ukraine as a “core” US interest, and signals a shift towards restoring what Washington describes as strategic stability with Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that the changes “correspond in many ways to our vision”.

He also welcomed language in the strategy about ending “the perception … of the NATO military alliance as a perpetually expanding alliance”. Moscow has long opposed NATO enlargement, citing its security concerns.

But Peskov cautioned that the position of what he called the US “deep state” – a term the US president has used to accuse officials who he believes are undermining his agenda – may differ from Trump’s new security strategy.

Ukraine war diplomacy

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, successive US strategies have identified Moscow as a destabilising force threatening the post-Cold War order.

Under Trump, Washington’s approach to the conflict has shifted amid public clashes with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump has previously described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “friend”.

Trump’s new strategy comes as efforts led by the White House to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war approach a crucial moment. Zelenskyy will travel to London on Monday for a four-way meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly sought strong backing from European partners, especially when US officials have endorsed Moscow’s position that Kyiv should consider territorial concessions under any peace agreement.

Focus shifts to China

The new security strategy places the Indo-Pacific at the centre of US foreign policy, describing it as a “key economic and geopolitical battleground”. It pledges to expand US military power to deter conflict between China and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Russia, isolated by Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, has deepened its economic and political ties with China.

Trump in March told Fox News that “as a student of history, which I am, and I’ve watched it all, the first thing you learn is you don’t want Russia and China to get together.”

Experts say the document marks Trump’s desire to overhaul the US-led post–World War II order, reshaping global alliances through a so-called “America First” lens.

It also emphasises defending what it calls the “Western identity” of Europe and preventing “civilizational erasure”, language that analysts say aligns with far-right narratives within the European Union and the US.