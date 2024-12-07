Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,017 

Here is the situation on Saturday, December 7:

Fighting:

A Russian attack on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 10 people and wounded 24 on Friday. The city’s governor, Ivan Fedorov, said the attack had set a car garage and service station on fire in the blast.

Another attack on nearby Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, killed at least two people, according to the local governor.

Moscow said its forces had captured a village near the embattled supply hub of Pokrovsk and another near the industrial town of Kurakhove, gaining ground in two key areas of the east Ukraine front line.

Military and diplomacy: