Runaway teen named as would-be PTSC robber killed in blackout

POLICE have identified the person killed by security guards at the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) last week as missing teen Jael Hyles.

Hyles was reported missing in early February. The 14-year-old, who went to San Juan North Secondary School,was identified by his father, who was shown a picture after the shooting.

Police said guards were at the PTSC stores, City Gate at around 10.30 pm on February 16 when they saw a flashlight shining and three men jump over a wall. The guards were shot at by the men as they approached the wall and shot back, hitting one of the intruders.

The other two ran away.

Police took Hyles to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.