Royal Commonwealth Society remembers Panday

Basdeo Panday – File photo

ATTORNEY Bindra Dolsingh, Trinidad and Tobago’s representative of the Royal Commonwealth Society, has extended condolences to the family of late prime minister Basdeo Panday.

Dolsingh said Panday’s milestone in politics was immeasurably unsurpassed. He also said Panday is considered one of the greatest statesmen of all time.

“Few have had the sterling career as Basdeo Panday in his contribution to the development of the promotion of Commonwealth affairs.

“In his jest, in law, acting, trade unionism and his love of life, vivacious, buoyant and evenviscient in spirit and mind. What a man and a father figure.

“His contribution towards the upliftment of civil society in the Commonwealth development was world-renowned. The Royal Commonwealth Society mourns his demise.”