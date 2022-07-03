Royal Castle, Bermudez, Kiss increase prices

News

In this July 2021 file photo, Royal Castle employee Tanicka Brooks, packs a box for a customer at the Southern Main Road, Marabella branch. – File photo/Angelo Marcelle

ROYAL Castle has increased the prices of items on its menu. Also increasing the prices of some of their products are Bermudez and Kiss.

Newsday was contacted by readers who said Royal Castle increased the prices of its meals on Friday.

Subsequent checks showed there were price increase ranging from between $2 to $5 on different items.

For example, a three piece combo (three pieces of chicken, side order and drink) which previously cost $45, now costs $47. Similarly a one piece special (one piece of chicken and a side order) has increased from $20 to $22.

Efforts to contact company officials for comment were unsuccessful.

Last month, KFC increased the prices of its meals by $1.50-$6. This was confirmed by Prestige Holdings CEO Simon Hardy. Prestige is the local franchise owner of KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut, Starbucks and TGIF restaurants.

Hardy said the price of some meals wasn’t changed but the number of chicken pieces and sides was reduced, which meant less food but for the same price. He said now that people are shopping with a tighter wallet, the prices needed to be adjusted to cater for them as well.

“We are all trying to get through these unprecedented times and hopefully, in 12-18 months, the prices may go back down.”

On Friday, Bermudez said effective Monday, it will increase the prices on some of its products. Among the changes will be three packs of original Crix increasing from $12.75 to $14.50. A pack of Wheat Crisps increases from $2.50 to $2.75. A single roll of original Crix will remain at its $5 price.

Last month, the Kiss Baking Company announced that effective July 1, it will raise its products by an average of 11 per cent. Those increases are now in effect.

In a statement on June 22, Kiss referred to an announcement by National Flour Mills on June 21 that there would be a 33 per cent rise in the wholesale price of flour to commercial bakeries as of June 22.

Kiss said this increase will have a severe impact on it as flour is its primary raw material input.

“We have conducted a comprehensive review of all raw material inputs and have made every effort to minimise the impact that this unprecedented increase will have on our customers.”

“Having completed this exercise we have no choice but to increase the price of bread products by an average of 11 per cent.”