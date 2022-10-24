Rowley’s Divali message: Bring light into your lives

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. –

THE Prime Minister is urging people to use Divali to try to bring light to the challenges they face.

In his greeting to the Hindu community on behalf of the Government, people of TT, his family and himself, Dr Rowley said, “The festival of lights, the essence of light over darkness, is meaningful not just to the Hindu community but to us all – every citizen of TT.

“Let us all observe the lighting of deyas, in fact, the entire festival of Divali, as a re-igniting of that light which resides within every human being, giving true meaning to the nature and essence of our world and the divine.”

Rowley said Hinduism, as one of the world’s oldest religions, says our basic nature is not confined to our bodies or minds, but extends to our spirit, or the spark of God, residing within the soul of everyone.

“It tells us that all humans, and all things, in their deepest form, are pure and of the divine spirit. Every one of us is God’s creation and within us all there is that divine essence with a capacity for truth, peace, wisdom, happiness and an ability to unite with God.”

He said TT was ethnically and religiously diverse.

“We have lived always celebrating our diversity in song, dance, foods, art, sport and leisure, since we came here.

“I appeal to the nation to use instances like our Divali celebrations to strengthen and build new bridges across the diversity we have celebrated for generations past.”

Rowley said countries were now witnessing finger-pointing on topics like the covid19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, supply-chain crisis, inflation, crime, climate change, floods, rainstorms and hurricanes, food, and fuel prices.

Saying the BBC News recently reported protests now in 90 countries, he said some countries faced economic and political collapse.

TT, he said, has its own struggles but sought to assure the public that the Government continues to work towards ensuring an equitable sharing of the national pie.

“We must be mindful that we, in TT, have the opportunity to be different, as we aspire to a new calling of charity, unity and brotherhood.

“Fellow citizens, Divali is about bringing light to the darkness of today’s challenging conditions.

“My appeal to every citizen of this nation today is to, please, even in these most difficult times, endeavour to bring light into your lives, then we will all see the real meaning and essence of our world and God’s divinity as lit by the humble deyas. Shubh Divali.”