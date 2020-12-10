Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley yes­ter­day thanked UNC MP Sad­dam Ho­sein for cor­rect­ing him on the date for the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly (THA) elec­tions af­ter Row­ley gave the wrong THA date.

A po­lice press re­lease said Roberts of Per­se­ver­ance Vil­lage, Cou­va, was ar­rest­ed on Mon­day by Fraud Squad de­tec­tives in re­la­tion to an al­leged at­tempt to ob­tain a bank loan val­ued $206,542.