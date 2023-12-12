Rowley: PNM ‘rejuvenated’ in Tobago

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley –

“Our opponents must watch out whenever we are rejuvenated!”

These were the words of political leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Dr Keith Rowley as he addressed party supporters during the PNM Tobago Council’s 25th Anniversary awards on Saturday at the Fairways Restaurant in Lowlands.

Rowley told supporters to be encouraged by the party’s history.

“I’m here to say to you here in Tobago, you PNM people in Tobago, our opponents must watch out whenever we are rejuvenated.

Whenever the PNM is being rejuvenated, watch out. I know from personal experience that is so,” he said.

The Prime Minister called on those gathered to be encouraged by the history of the party.

“I was there when Beatrice Julian lost Scarborough by one vote. I was here when the PNM lost 11-1 and we were one, but I was here when you won all 12 seats.”

Dr Rowley was referring to the PNM’s 11-1 loss to the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) in Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections in 1996, and the PNM’s 12-0 trouncing of the Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP) in the 2013 THA election.

In the most recent THA election in December 2021, the PNM lost 14-1 to the Progressive Democratic Patriots.

On Saturday, there were 26 recipients of awards, who included former chief secretaries Orville London and Kelvin Charles, former Tobago West MP and chairman of the PNM Tobago Council Stanford Callender and former electoral representative and infrastructure secretary Hilton Sandy.

Rowley said many of them had played an integral role in the rejuvenation of the party’s Tobago Council, as he urged them to reflect on the party and its achievements.

“When the Tobago island council became into being, it tasted political defeat first and then political victory after, and ran the affairs of Tobago.

“During that 25-year period, Tobago’s development had been at its best.

“So ladies and gentlemen, when you celebrate and receive these awards, ask yourself and answer it yourself – what is this PNM that we’re so happy about, that we’re so confident about and that we’re so proud about?”

He had this message for the young people, saying the best preparation for public service in this country is an active session in the opposition in the PNM.

“Those people who experience being in the opposition, nobody wants to be in opposition, but don’t let it get you down. Look at our party’s history, and convince yourself that history has a way of repeating itself.

“You’re in opposition today. Of course the opponents will tell you you have no future. Of course those who are biased will tell you you’re gone forever. But you can’t go forever and not be coming back if you’ve had the experience of Stanford Callender and Etta McKenzie as I have had.

“I’ve walked every street in Tobago and knocked on virtually every door with Etta McKenzie at my side and she’s here tonight at my side, ready to work again.”