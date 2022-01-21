Rowley, Persad-Bissessar hail Mia Mottley’s election victory

News

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. – AP

THE Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader each separately congratulated Mia Mottley on her re-election as Barbados Prime Minister in a 30-0 sweep of Wednesday’s snap general election.

Dr Rowley offered his “heartfelt congratulations” on Mottley’s resounding victory once again.

He attributed the victory to her astute leadership and the determination of the people of Barbados to continue to make the right choices in difficult circumstances.

“Under your leadership, Barbados has entered into a new era by placing itself resolutely on the international stage, championing the concerns of the Caribbean Community including climate change and other issues affecting small island developing states.

“These bold actions culminated last year with the emergence of Barbados as a republic with its first head of state.”

He said Trinidad and Tobago has a strong bond with Barbados.

“I look forward to continuing our fruitful relationship and to promoting our nations as part of the Caribbean Community in addressing the concerns that confront us all.”

Kamla Persad-Bissessar also congratulated Mottley on her party’s resounding victory.

“The people of Barbados have shown their confidence in her vision, policies and leadership.

“The people of TT will never forget that during one of our most difficult periods, it was Mia Mottley who provided the first supplies of covid19 vaccines to our country.”

Persad-Bissessar said Mottley’s generosity and commitment to regional solidarity was a shining example for the Caribbean.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Mia in the interests of the people of both TT and Barbados.”