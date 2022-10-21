Rowley on Liz Truss resignation: Any UK instability affects us all

News

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. File photo/Angelo Marcelle

THE Prime Minister reacted to the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss by warning that any instability in the UK could have a global impact, in a text reply to queries by Newsday on Thursday. Truss resigned after 45 days in office, after reversing her disastrous tax-cut plans which had panicked the British economy, and after the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The 1922 committee of backbench MPs which guides Conservative Party elections said MPs will vote in one or two stages for a new leader on Monday, with any tie possibly being resolved by ordinary party members later on in an online vote, all to produce a winner by next Friday, if not before.

UK Opposition Leader Keir Starmer, who gave a guest lecture as then British DPP in 2011 at Hugh Wooding Law School, has called for fresh UK general elections.

Dr Rowley said, “Instability in Britain is a problem for all of us given the integrated nature of the international economy.

“Incidentally, as Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, I am about to see my fifth British Prime Minister, with the possibility of seeing seven.”

Newsday asked what his reaction had been upon hearing the news of her resignation.

Rowley replied, “Not surprised. It was a very predictable outcome

“Even though it really did occur a little earlier than expected.”

Rowley concluded, “We all are hoping for a renewed period of economic and political stability in the UK since the alternative will have negative consequences for the economies that we depend on for market benefits.”