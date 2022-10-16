Rowley: No rift in PNM

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the PNM Diego Martin West constiuency conference, Diego Martin South Commuity Centre on October 12. – SUREASH CHOLAI

The Prime Minister has taken to social media to refute claims of a rift in his political party.

The rumour, which Dr Rowley posted on his Facebook page, claimed he “kicked out” Finance Minister Colm Imbert last week in an attempt to replace him with Energy Minister Stuart Young.

The incredibly ill-written post also claimed Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings had a “cuss out” with Rowley over Cummings’ endorsement of Farai Hove Masaisai over Young for chairman in the People’s National Movement internal election.

“The content of the circulating fake profile that targets our elections and our party is absolutely false in all its assertions and pretence and should be ignored in its totality,” said Rowley.

“This is the age in which we live. It is a time where any person, directly or through fake profiles, can conceive in their own minds, anything or any scenario they wish to see or imagine to have existed and publish such fantasies as facts.”

He encouraged people not to be manipulated by “dastardly persons” on social media and to protect themselves by getting information from credible sources or to fact check it.

“To do otherwise is to leave yourself wide open to be grossly and dangerously misled by persons of dubious intellect, motivated by mischief and malice.”