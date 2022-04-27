Rowley meets with Biden’s special adviser

News

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, Chris Dodd special adviser to the US President, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, US Deputy Assistant Secretary Barbara Feinstein and TT Ambassador to the US Anthony Phillips-Spencer. – COURTESY THE OPM

THE Prime Minister met with special advisor to US President Joe Biden in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Dr Rowley is scheduled to meet several members of the US Congress on Wednesday. The information was provided in a statement by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Tuesday.

The OPM said Rowley and Minister in the OPM Stuart Young met former US senator Chris Dodd on Tuesday to continue discussions held last week between Caricom leaders and a US congressional delegation in Barbados.

Dodd is Biden’s special adviser to the 2022 Summit of the Americas, which takes place in Los Angeles in June. He was a member of the congressional delegation in Barbados.

Upon his return home from Barbados on April 14, Rowley said concerns were raised at the meeting about terrorist financing and money laundering . He said the matter was of grave concern for the region which could face undue sanctions based on suggestions that the regional system was vulnerable to terrorists and money launderers.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary (Bureau for Western Hemisphere Affairs) Barbara Feinstein and TT Ambassador to the US and Mexico Anthony Phillips-Spencer also participated in the meeting with Rowley, Young and Dodd on Tuesday.

Rowley and Young left TT on Monday.

An OPM statement on that day said the purpose of Rowley’s visit was to “engage in a number of meetings aimed at progressing the interests of Trinidad and Tobago.”

No other details were given.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as Prime Minister until Rowley returns.