Rowley meets Bahamas PM

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with his counterpart from Bahamas, Philip Davis, at the Prime Minister’s residence in St Ann’s on Saturday. – Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page

THE Prime Minister met with Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis on Saturday.

A post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page, said the meeting between Dr Rowley and Davis took place at the Prime Minister’s residence at La Fantasie, St Ann’s.

No details were provided about the discussions between Rowley and Davis.

Davis was in TT to deliver the feature address Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) “Doing Business with the World” series held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

He spoke on cryptocurrency development in the Caribbean and provided insights on doing buiness in the Bahamas during his feature address on Friday.