Rowley leaves for Summit of the Americas

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. File photo/Jeff K Mayers

THE Prime Minister leaves on Monday to attend the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The summit is being hosted by US President Joe Biden.

A post on the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM)Facebook page confirmed this, adding that Dr Rowley will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Energy and Minister in the OPM Stuart Young.

The theme of this year’s summit is: Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future. This event aims to bring together leaders from the countries of North, South and Central America and the Caribbean.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister in Rowley’s absence. The post did not indicate the date of Rowley’s return.