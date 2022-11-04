Rowley gets covid19 for third time

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

FOR the third time, the Prime Minister has contracted covid19.

A Facebook post by the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday said Dr Rowley tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

It said he will remain in isolation.

This comes days after Rowley opted not to participate in Tobago Carnival as he was “not willing to risk contracting it for a third time.”

He first tested positive for covid19 in early April 2021, and again on July 29 this year.

He is fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine and has had two booster shots.