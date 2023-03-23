Rowley extends greetings to Muslim community

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley –

THE Prime Minister on Wednesday wished members of the Muslim community “Ramadan Mubarak” as they began their month of Ramadan on Wednesday evening.

In a media release on Wednesday, the Hilaal committee of the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) said the moon sighting to begin Ramadan was Wednesday, officially starting the holy month, a day earlier than had been previously stated.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr Rowley said Ramadan occupied a special place for Muslims and that it was a time for self examination when they would “strive with utmost discipline and sincerity to improve themselves.

“Fortunate are those who would avail themselves of the opportunity to maximise the bountiful rewards that this holy season has to offer.

“And so, in this blessed and holy period of Ramadan, as a nation, we join with our Muslim brothers and sisters in their quest for increased piety and God-consciousness.”

Rowley added that Ramadan provided an opportunity to build and improve one’s character.

The practice of sharing meals, he said, establishes links across cultural communities and builds bonds of understanding.

He hoped that Iftaars – meals to break fasting – would be enjoyed by the Muslim community shared with neighbours.

“We are a nation that respects each other’s right to freedom of speech, thought and religion. That right is supported by our principles of democracy and law.

“Let me once again wish the Muslim community both here and abroad a safe, happy and holy Ramadan. And I pray that Almighty God accepts all your service and sacrifice during this time. Ameen.”