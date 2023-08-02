Rowley denies having million-dollar watch

News

The Prime Minister posted this photo of his watch on Facebook on Wednesday, after several Facebook users claimed he was wearing a watch worth over $1 million at Emancipation Day event on Tuesday. – Courtesy Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister on Wednesday distanced himself from several online posts which accused him of wearing a million-dollar watch at Tuesday’s Emancipation Day function at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

He gave the name of his watch, Tsar Bomba, which cost not $1 million but US$399.

A Facebook page with the name The Daily Press showed a photo of Dr Rowley at the function where he hosted the Ashanti king.

The page alleged, incorrectly, that he was wearing a Richard Mille watch, allegedly costing US$200,000 or $1.4 million, and asked if it was a gift and if so, had it been declared to the Integrity Commission.

It was not the only social media page to question the Prime Minister’s wrist wear, as other users claimed the watch cost just under half a million dollars.

Rowley, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, posted a photo of the watch and named the brand.

He said, “Glad to see that you’ll are so interested in my Tsar Bomba watch!”

His post noted the watch had also sparked conversations about who gets a tax-free salary.

“All ministers and Members of Parliament pay taxes on their income. I pay the full amount of taxes on my salary.”

The Tsar Bomba website displayed a watch similar to Rowley’s, with the description, “bull red.”

The website said, “It is powered by the natural movements of your wrist. Mechanical watches must be worn at least 8-10 hours a day.” Failing this, the wearer can wind it manually.

“To catch everyone’s eye and show your charm, we focus on the details and designs for each timepiece wholeheartedly.”