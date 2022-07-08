Rowley calls out bad parents: Crime fight must begin at home

News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (centre) after cutting the ribbon to officially open the St Clair Police Station on Friday. Accompanying him were government ministers Fitzgerald Hinds, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

St Clair Police Station, Serpentine Road, St Clair Port of Spain.

Friday, July 8, 2022. – ROGER JACOB

While he is aware of the need for the police to demonstrate proper restraint, the Prime Minister has called on parents to show greater accountability when raising their children so they can avoid a life of crime.

Dr Rowley made the remarks at the official opening of the St Clair Police Station, Serpentine Road, in which he noted the tragedy families face when their loved ones were killed in police-involved shootings.

He said in reflecting on the aftermath of these incidents, all police shootings could have been avoided either through better training for the police or better parenting of those who were confronted by the police.

Recalling his experiences visiting primary schools, Rowley said children at that age usually had such innocence, but noted that their behaviour becomes more concerning as they enter secondary school.

He said the trend was worrying and urged parents to be prepared to call out their children’s bad behaviour and take action before it was too late.

“I want to ask parents who know that your progeny is at risk, because you know what they’re doing and many of you know that the outcome could be great harm, do not be guilty of having not done what you could have done.

“Even if it is a conversation with your son or daughter to tell them ‘What you are engaged in is not only unlawful but it risks all of us in the family, in the community and the nation.’”

Referring to the government’s efforts to deal with crime at different levels, including the construction of more police stations and better training for police, Rowley said efforts will also be made to tackle the root causes of crime by understanding why children appeared to fall into more anti-social behaviours in their teenage years.

He said he felt a lack of parenting was a factor in this change.

“I can come to a conclusion now, before I am advised, that a significant portion of the difficulty in this country is poor parenting.

“If you are a parent in this country, or a guardian and you’re responsible for young people, I want you today, if you heard what I said, to quietly reflect on whether you really think that you are discharging your responsibility to your neighbourhood, to your family and to the nation as you parent that boy or girl.

“And if the answer is no and you’re not doing what you should be doing, I am asking you today to assume that responsibility.”

Rowley also called on young people themselves to take responsibility and avoid situations where they may get into trouble, and use their time to improve themselves.

He also called on the protective services, particularly the police, to take their duties seriously and use extreme caution when approaching different situations.

Rowley noted that over the years guns had become an essential part of a police officer’s tool kit and was a reflection of the dangers they faced while on the job. But he also stressed the need for them to be responsible when using their weapons.

“I’ve said over and over to the coast guard, to the defence force and the police service, if there are people who have found themselves into the ranks of the uniformed officers and they are not measuring up to the standards that are set, and that is expected by the population, get them out.

“Because if you don’t get them out, it is quite possible they will end up as the Commissioner of Police.

“These are duties that require an extra concern on the part of the citizen that wears this uniform and carries this firearm, an extra bit of responsibility knowing that you do it on behalf of others, and the law that authorises you expects that you will be extraordinarily careful so that when issues arise you can have the trust of the population that the circumstances must have warranted it.”

He added that the police had an obligation to build trust with the communities they protect.