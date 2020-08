Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes will swear-in a new Cab­i­net un­der the lead­er­ship of Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley from 4 pm at Pres­i­dent’s House, St Ann’s, to­day, af­ter the Elec­tions and Bound­aries Com­mis­sion (EBC) yes­ter­day rat­i­fied the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment’s 22-19 vic­to­ry over the Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress in last Mon­day’s 2020 Gen­er­al Elec­tion.