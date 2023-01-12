Rowley assures Carnival still on but urges caution

News

Fete lovers have a blast at Nailah Blackman’s Origins Sokachella Carnival show at Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando on January 8. The Prime Minister on Thursday said Carnival is still on but urges caution as the covid19 pandemic is not over. – Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Prime Minister has reassured the public that there will be no new restrictions placed on the population, or any previous ones reintroduced, when it comes to the fight against covid19 at this time. He said Carnival will go on as planned.

He was speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

On Wednesday, Dr Rowley announced this press conference saying it was about the government’s response to covid19, which left some worried whether any changes would be made to 2023 Carnival celebrations.

He began the press conference by asking the public to calm down.

Noting that cases have been increasing in TT, he said, “The situation in TT at this time does not warrant an intervention outside of (those) basic provisions.”

He said the virus is already here, so the government will not be trying to “shut out the virus.”

He urged personal responsibility.