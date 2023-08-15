Rowley after 7-7 LGE tie: Let us build a nation together

News

PNM supporters celebrate after the announcement of local government election results at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on Monday night. The party retained control of its seven regional corporations in the election. – Ayanna Kinsale

“COME let us build a nation together” was the call by the Prime Minister as the PNM on Monday night were able to retain its seven regional corporations, holding off the UNC/NTA alliance in the Local Government Elections.

The PNM retained the Port of Spain, Diego Martin, Point Fortin,San Juan/Laventille, Arima Central, San Fernando and Tunapuna districts.

It was able to make inroads in the Siparia District after wresting a seat in the Princes Town constituency from the UNC, but lost seats it previously held in San Fernando and in Sangre Grande.

“We went in with seven and tonight we have come out with seven. While we have lost a seat in San Fernando, there were those who wanted to win the borough, they won the borough but we won the city,” Dr Rowley said while speaking at Baliser House on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

“I am pleased that this is behind us,” he added. “So much of our national energies were being distracted by ‘call the election now.’ The election has been called, the results are known, it is water under the bridge. We are now moving forward to the general election.”

“But until then we have a lot of work to do as a nation and we in the government are responsible for making decisions, and we have had to make a number of decisions that may not have found favour with the people who are affected, but in many instances you may have to for the greater benefit of the nation.”

“Tonight we are very happy to have gone past the general elections and we are now going forward to carry out our local government reform exercises.”

He said, after the local government legislation was passed in 2022, the PNM reached out to leaderships in several constituencies to discuss several aspects of local government reform, but did not get the support it expected.

“I am trusting that now that the election is out of the way, and that the results are known, that common sense will prevail and that the leadership across the island and in Parliament and all the corporations, that they will work with the government as we implement the reform. My invitation tonight is to come do your best for your community.

Asked what his message was to TT as they woke up in the morning, Rowley said his message was: “Come let us build a nation together.”

Local government reform is for all

Earlier on Monday as Rowley voted at the International School of Port of Spain in Westmoorings, he said regardless of the result, government was going to press on with local government reform.

“We are the government of TT and our responsibility is not going to fade. We will still be active and we will continue to keep our commitment to the people of TT,” he said while speaking to media outside of the school.

“This is not about the government being elected. The government is in office and will remain there until the next election is called, and we will work until the very last day. We will continue to contribute so the country could keep moving upward and forward.”

PNM supporter Budge Cato displays his cocoyea broom at Balisier House in Port of Spain on Monday night as the party celebrates local govenment election results. – Ayanna Kinsale

He said local government reform would give citizens more say in governance and would better connect the people with the government.

“Sometimes you hear complaints that after polling you don’t see the government until the next election. Well, that can change considerably in local government because there is provision in the local government with dealing with you at a personal level whereas the central government is dealing with you at a national level setting the framework.

“But where the national level meets with you at your household, in your street and at your home, that is local government.”

Later, at Balisier House, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Symon De Nobriga told Newsday local government reform would help people of the nation regardless of their political affiliations.

“I don’t think that a PNM party in governance has ever shown that we are a government only for PNM people.

“Local government reform is not something that is being offered to only PNM corporations. This party is committed to reform. This will benefit PNM, UNC and corporations where both the PNM and UNC find themselves.”

He said one of the aspects of the local government reform policies was, in areas where the PNM held a majority, the government would insist that the chairman of key committees must be a minority member.

“That gives that level of oversight to ensure that you don’t have reform only benefiting only those who vote for or reside in districts that are being represented by a PNM councillor. “Local government reform is for everyone. The Prime Minister, continues to echo that while reform is being led by this government local government reform brings representation to everyone.”