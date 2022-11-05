Rowan Damming, Andreas Herrera advance to squash finals

Sports

Anthony Lepper of New Zealand, left, plays Jan Wipperfurth of Germany in an exibition match at the Queen’s Park Oval Racquet Centre in St Clair, Port of Spain, on Friday. – Angelo Marcelle

ROWAN Damming and Andreas Herrera advanced to the finals of the Queen’s Park Squash PSA Challenger Tour tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval Racquet Centre in St Clair, Port of Spain.

In the semi-finals on Friday, Damming of the Netherlands fought back to defeat Maceo Levy of France 4/11, 8/11, 11/9, 11/4, 16/14.

Colombian Herrera defeated Elijah Thomas of New Zealand to book a place in the final.

The finals were contested, on Saturday night.

In the quarter-finals on Thursday, Damming got past Anthony Lepper of New Zealand 8/11, 13/11, 14/12, 4/11, 11/4 and Herrera prevailed with an 11/3, 7/11, 11/8, 11/4 win over Mexican Carlos Vargas.

In other quarter-final matches, Thomas got past Noah Meredith of England 11/6, 11/3, 11/9 and Levy bounced back in a match against Canadian Cory McCartney to win 7/11, 13/11, 11/3, 11/3.