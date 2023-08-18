Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association head dies suddenly

News

Linus Phillip, TT Maxi Taxi Drivers’ Association Linus Phillip, at the City Gate hub in 2018. File photo –

Route 2 Maxi Taxi Association president Linus Phillip died unexpectedly on Friday morning.

His son Miguel Phillip said his father went to work at City Gate, Port of Spain, as was his routine, and was consulting with members about a sports day scheduled for Saturday. He said around 9.20 am Phillip, 62, started to feel dizzy, leaned forward and passed out.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Miguel said Phillip, from Sangre Grande, had a minor heart condition that was resolved years ago, so his death was a surprise to the family.

Phillip leaves behind his wife Charmaine Phillip, two sons and a daughter.