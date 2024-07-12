Ronnie and Caro launches Shall We Dance in Port of Spain

News

Caroline, left, and Ronnie McIntosh of Ronnie and Caro with a member of the band’s 2024 presentation, Shall We Dance, at it’s launch on Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on July 12. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

PEDESTRIANS in Port of Spain were treated to a preview of Carnival 2025 as masqueraders from the Ronnie and Caro mas band paraded down Frederick Street, Port of Spain, during the band’s launch on Friday. The presentation’s theme is Shall We Dance: Where Every Step Tells A Story.

The launch featured four costumes each from five of the band’s nine sections. People lined the streets to see the masqueraders, who were accompanied by a music truck, as well as water, ice-cream and drinks carts. The masqueraders paraded from the National Academy for the Performing Arts to Woodford Square, after which they went back to the mas camp.

Caroline McIntosh (Caro) said her mother was behind the choice of the theme.

Members of Ronnie and Caro’s 2024 presentation, Shall We Dance, prepare to parade down Frederick Street, Port of Spain at the band’s launch on July 12. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

“We decided to celebrate, we wanted to bring joy to the Carnival. Although people might hear Shall We Dance, we have some traditional names. We even have Chutney Bacchanal and Ent! We just want to have fun this year.”

She said the band was expecting to attract approximately 2,000 people, giving it large-band status.

She said this year, the band had budget-friendly costumes.

“We understand not everyone can afford the $5,000 and up price tag, so each section has a budget-friendly line. We’re going to start from $3,500, inclusive of a backpack, premium drinks, and all the other amenities. We’re catering for everybody.”

The mas camp is located at the corner of Ana and Warren Street in Woodbrook. The website, ronnieandcaro.com will be live by July 26.

Members of Ronnie and Caro’s 2024 presentation, Shall We Dance, at its launch on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on July 12. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

Forres Park Puncheon representatives take part in the festivites at the launch of the Ronnie and Caro’s Shall We Dance on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on July 12. – Photo by Venessa Mohammed

