Romney’s attorney: He wanted witness protection

News

Kadaffi Romney, mother of Jehlano Romney, centre, leaves the Forensic Science Centre, St. James. Romney, a main witness in the murder of officer Clarence Gilkes was shot and killed at Poinsettia Avenue, Morvant on Sunday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Criston Williams, the attorney of murdered witness Jehlano Romney, says his client asked the police for protection while they were interviewing him in April.

Romney was accused of murdering PC Clarence Gilkes in Richplain Road, Diego Martin, in April.

Gilkes’ autopsy, however, showed he was killed by a police-issued bullet.

Romney, who was on the run for almost a week, surrendered to the police. Homicide officers interviewed him about Gilkes’ murder and he was considered a witness in the matter.

Romney was shot dead at a house in Poinsettia Drive, Morvant, on Sunday night.

Contacted for comment, Williams who accompanied Romney to the police station to surrender, confirmed his client wanted police protection, but said it was not offered.

“You have a young man who is willing to go against the norm and go against the so-called gangster lifestyle and assist the police – and this is what happens.

“It sends the message to the public that maybe I should not be a good citizen to hold anyone accountable, because then I may not be protected.

“It was indirectly the fault of the police, because no protective measures were offered to him as far as I am aware. His death may have been a direct result of that.”

Williams said his client had two cases for false imprisonment against the police.