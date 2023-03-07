Romanian reported missing in Tobago

News

A Romanian man who arrived in Tobago on Sunday on board the Costa Fascinosa cruise ship has been reported missing.

According to reports, Fanel Crirstel, 46, was last seen near the Trinidad & Tobago Electricity Commission head office at the corner of Wilson Road and Post Office Street, Scarborough.

But he was not among the passengers when the vessel left the Scarborough port on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police believe Crirstel did not want to return to his home country.

“The last time he was spotted, he was okay and the necessary arrangements were being made to take him to the next port, which would have been either Grenada or Barbados, to get on the boat,” a senior police officer said.

“But since Monday morning, he has been elusive. So I think he has deliberately not made himself available.

“But the police and immigration are trying to locate him.”